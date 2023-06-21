I must have driven by this old house a hundred times over the years. Since I can remember, it’s always been a tired, run-down, empty house, where nobody lives.
I tapped the brakes, backed up and pulled into the neglected, half sand, half gravel, driveway. I’m betting the odds there has never been a home built that has never been occupied, but I knew this house was once graced with a family. There were laughing children playing with a dog and a cat and the whole bunch chasing each other around the farm yard.
I got out of my truck to have a look around, absent of an ownership title, a family relationship, or even a search warrant. I was at a house where nobody lives and I figured it wouldn’t matter.
The lawn was mostly switch grass, wildflowers and weeds, with a single rose choking against the rough stone, front porch steps. The two rusty clothes-line poles were bent in surrender, as if leaning in the direction of the sun. I had but only one tell-tale sign, a remnant of a rotted line on one rusty hook where I knew the clothes once did hang. Absent were the sheets, the children’s clothes, and the shirts and socks that were usually all hung up in a row.
Sunbeams fell across the entire field, seems the only thing on this property there was more than plenty of. Under the only oak tree was an old, rotten, tractor tire, used for a child’s swing at one time, but I had to imagine it, to make it so. The back yard boundary fence was a tall row of ragged, half dead, pine trees reaching and clawing to touch the sky.
Gone are the tricycles, the bicycles, and the ball and bat that would wait patiently for someone to play with them. The single stall garage was as empty as an elementary school in July.
I climbed the steps to the front porch that really weren't safe enough to stand on, but I took a chance and walked softly to the closest window. I cautiously peeked inside, as if someone may be peeking back at me. I looked into the living room at a large room filled to the brim with absolutely nothing. There were no family pictures hanging on the walls, no fire in the fireplace, or a sleeping dog laying on the couch. I could twist my neck and see a portion of the kitchen. There was no kitchen table where a family of seven would occupy every chair at meal time. The kitchen table is the “beating heart” of a home.
With what I could see, enough was way too much. As I walked away, I thought how sad it is that nobody lives, nobody loves, in this defeated old house, that used to be a family home.
I got back in my car and turned the next few minutes into memories. I could see five laughing children running around the yard, my dad waxing the ‘68 Buick Electra and my mom hanging clothes on the line. When I was a kid, I couldn’t wait to grow up and be out on my own. I was never told I would miss this someday. I had no way of knowing I’d want all my memories back again. Those cherished memories of a life, that used to be my own.