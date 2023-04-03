There is no right, and there’s no wrong, only personal preference.
Now myself, when I grew up from kindergarten on, long hair across my face was important to me. It was probably my way of hiding from my teachers and never being noticed.
Could be, long hair was the direct result of just the opposite. I was a “hippie” want to be. I know for a fact, that some people truly believe that they get their strength from the length of their hair.
Michael Landon, (Little Joe on “Bonanza,”) believed in the length of his hair as a matter of strength. As a matter of fact, in 1964, he was by far the longest javelin thrower in high school, in the entire United States.
He attributed that accomplishment to his long hair. That wasn’t my reasoning by any stretch, I just liked long hair.
When I got my first job at Bob’s Standard, I recall Bob Swartz requiring that I cut it back a bit. I understood this, and in no way wanted to jeopardize my employment over my locks, so I did just that, I trimmed it up.
Eventually, when I was 18 and working at Deere’s, there was no dress code, nor hair length code, therefore, to hide a few scars, it was a full length, low-rider, hairdo, for me once again.
As years went by and the hassle of long hair was a mountain I didn’t care to climb anymore, I went and got real again, and cut it more normal.
Now then, as of late, there’s been an inner struggle with my feelings about hair as it relates to my grandson, Bergen. Most all of Bergen’s young life, he wore a “buzz-cut.” It’s what he preferred. Now, this has been a silent struggle with me. A couple of years ago, when he was around 14 years old, I shared my hair feelings with him, and the fact that he should simply let it grow long once. I went to the photo album and pulled out a teenage picture of me with long hair and showed it to him.
I could see Bergen was giving this some consideration. He wasn’t offended, he didn’t say I was crazy, or even challenge me to a duel, I think I was getting through to him.
After Bergen gave this careful consideration, he came up with a challenge. He said that he, the party of the first part, and grandpa, the party of the second part, would have a hair growing contest. We’d both allow our hair to grow long and the first one to cut it, loses the contest. Hmm, this was serious. I was at an “over the cliff” disadvantage here. I was 64 years old and half bald, and he was a young, vibrant, 14-year-old, growing hair like a “Chia Pet.” I did however, accept young Chia’s challenge.
At this point, in the year 2020, and in the throes of Covid, grandpa and grandson hung up their hair clippers.
For the next year and a half, whenever we saw each other, we gave each other the “hairy eye-ball” treatment, inconspicuously measuring our hair growth, inch by inch. This went on for about a year and a half. Finally, I threw in the towel and accepted that I was a beaten man and waved the white flag and surrendered. I went to the barber and lopped off, what I knew would be the last of my ever having long hair again in my lifetime.
I formally admitted defeat and told Bergen that he sunk my battleship. He proudly accepted that he whooped me. His sister, Jewells, my grandaughter, well, let’s just say, she reminds me that Bergen won, and I lost. She’ll do that every once in a while, all the time!