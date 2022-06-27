I waded on, through a field of knee-deep, red-crimson clover. I had no idea where I was going, where I’d been, or how I got here. I only knew that I was driven to keep pressing on.
As I made my way through the field, I could see there was something up ahead. It looked to be a small back-yard shed, built way out in the middle of nowhere. There were no roads, no homes, or any other structures, as far as my eyes could see.
I continued on through the clover until I could better make out what the structure was. I was sure it was a wishing well. Nothing made any sense to me. Who would construct a wishing well way out in the middle of no-man’s land? There was no way to see it, or for the average person, no way to even get to it. But how did I get to it? What is this place, where is this place, and what in the world was I doing here in the first place?
When I got to the wishing well, the field around it was neatly manicured, as if expecting my arrival. It was a heavy structure with a base built from stacked limestone. The roof was finished with old rustic shake shingles. There was a heavy sailor's rope wound around the crank and handle. The rope was unwound and underwater in the bottom of the well. Out of curiosity, I cranked the handle and brought the rope up to the top of the well. Attached to the end of the rope was a heavy wooden, riveted bucket. There was no water in the pail and it was completely dry. I pulled the pail over to my chest to look inside. In the bottom of the pail was an inscription that read, “toss a coin in the well and make a wish.”
I didn’t see the harm in doing just that. I reached down deep in my pocket for the only coin I had, a shiny quarter. With the quarter pressed between my fingertips, and 2 elbows on the well, I pondered of a wish that I cared to make. I was sure that I could have had anything I wanted in this whole world and this was my chance. I silently made my wish, leaned in, and tossed the coin into the wishing well. I so much wanted to see my dad, my brothers, and all my family and friends that have left this world too soon.
In the next blink of my eyes, I was standing in an outer courtyard of a majestic Kingdom beyond comprehension. I was bathed in flowing peace and tranquility, a feeling of unequaled measure. My first breath of air was fresh, clean and pure, and as unfamiliar as it was glorious. My wish had come true, for I knew I was in the very place that invisible prayers come to; I was in Heaven.
My feet never touched the ground as I made my way to the fascinating, Ivory Gates. As I waited at Heaven’s crystal threshold, I saw all my lost loved ones who had ever been a part of my life. Friends, brothers, uncles and aunts and everyone, all there in front of me, but not one acknowledged me. It was as if they couldn’t see me there. My Dad came to the threshold. I was excited to see him and I told him all about the wishing well and the wish I just made to see him and all my lost loved ones. I asked him to allow me in to visit with everyone.
“It’s not time for you to be here,” he said. “On Earth, your clock is still wound and time is still your possession. Turn away and go back home. Leave, with an understanding, if you remain on earth for another hundred years, that time amounts to a mere lightening flash in Heaven. There is no time here, no darkness, no pain, no suffering, no tears and no hatred. We’re all blessed here. You go back now, we’ll all be joined together one day. Leave me now, and don’t look back. For even though there are no tears in Heaven, I don’t want you to see me cry,” Dad said, as he turned and vanished.
That instant, I was back at the wishing well I had just left. I didn’t get my wish, or did I? I wished to see my lost family and friends, and I guess I did. I needed to be more specific with my wish and wish to visit with my family and friends. Once again, I cranked up the bucket from the bottom of the well, and reached down deep in my pocket, but I had no more coins. I was in a blind panic and disheartened, knowing I didn’t have a way to make another wish.
Off in the distance, I began hearing a dog barking. Maybe someone was coming with a coin I could borrow. The barking was getting louder and closer, closer and louder, until it sounded like it was right next to me. I opened my eyes, and my dog, Lucy, was standing at my bed, barking in my face. She always gets so impatient when I over sleep a little. I pushed off the blanket and a shiny quarter fell to the floor. I picked it up, contemplated for a moment, and silently made another wish.
J.D. Francis is a Waverly businessman and developer who also writes two series of features, “Teacher Feature” and “With This Ring.” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.