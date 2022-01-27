It’s long been on my mind, after visiting with Diane Meyer Andersen at our class of 1975 class reunion we had last summer. We were one year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic so the 45-year reunion was really a 46th. Diane grew up only a few blocks from where I lived back in the early ’70s. I knew her well enough to ask how long she and her husband, Dennis had been married by now. Her answer came as no surprise, 46 years, soon to be 47. My wife and I have been married for 45 years and I was certain we were close to the same.
As we visited, I kept struggling, trying to remember how she and Dennis first met because I felt like I should have known. I finally waved the white flag and just came out and asked her how they met. When she gave me the answer it filled in the blanks for me.
“Well J.D., you were there. Don’t you remember, we met at the Youth Center here in Waverly back in ‘71,” she quickly answered. It did come back to me, a memory from 50 years ago. We were each 14 years old and a bunch of us youngsters all hung out at the Youth Center, now known as the 4-H building. It had all the necessities of life like a pool table, bathrooms, and most importantly, a juke box loaded with all those ‘60’s songs we now call “oldies.” What’s not to like about that?
Good Lord, even after 50 years, I do remember when they first met. It was a get-together with fate, that eventually became a marriage, which soon became a family. Where did that time go and how did we get to this place in life so fast?
In these times when more is less and in a world of most things negative, I’m seeing my yesterdays right here in front of me. If there ever was a time to bring them back, it seems the time is now. I don’t see the harm in going back down that trail to yesterday and returning with a heart full of memories.
In the last 50 years, I’ve witnessed so many of my teenage friends become couples and those young couples becoming families. These are couples that have been married for 40 years or more. That’s quite an accomplishment and almost unheard of in today’s standards. You can’t be married for over 40 years and not have a story to tell and memories to share. If so, dig through the closets, pull the pictures out of the dusty photo album, and let’s go back to where it all began.
Back to when forever was no farther than the distance between each other’s eyes. Back to when that nervous voice softly whispered, “With This Ring.”
Stay tuned for February’s Valentine’s Day “With This Ring” feature. How did you meet? Where did you meet? How long have you been married? Feel free to contact the Waverly Newspapers, or J.D. Francis at email jdfranpaint@msn.com, for your own feature.