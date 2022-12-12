I looked out my window to see a mail truck leaving my driveway. Apparently, they must have left a package at my garage doorstep, as they often do. It was strange to me they delivered on a Sunday afternoon. I didn’t realize they delivered on Sunday’s. I went to the garage door and as was expected, was a small wrapped package on the doorstep. The return address was from my daughter, Dr. Shelby, and it happened to be my birthday, so I surmised the package was for me. I tore off the wrapping enough to read, “1957 was a great year,” and below that it said, “Woodstock Candy.” Coincidently, I was born in ‘57 and I have a sweet tooth on occasion as well. At that point, I staked my claim on a box of “Woodstock Candy.”

I sat down at the table and opened the box completely. The first thing in plain view inside the box was a pamphlet that read “Special Memories of 1957.”