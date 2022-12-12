I looked out my window to see a mail truck leaving my driveway. Apparently, they must have left a package at my garage doorstep, as they often do. It was strange to me they delivered on a Sunday afternoon. I didn’t realize they delivered on Sunday’s. I went to the garage door and as was expected, was a small wrapped package on the doorstep. The return address was from my daughter, Dr. Shelby, and it happened to be my birthday, so I surmised the package was for me. I tore off the wrapping enough to read, “1957 was a great year,” and below that it said, “Woodstock Candy.” Coincidently, I was born in ‘57 and I have a sweet tooth on occasion as well. At that point, I staked my claim on a box of “Woodstock Candy.”
I sat down at the table and opened the box completely. The first thing in plain view inside the box was a pamphlet that read “Special Memories of 1957.”
Beneath the pamphlet was a huge bunch of assorted candies that were available to purchase in 1957. The first candy that stood out was a small bag of Sugar Babies.
Next to the Sugar Babies was a bag of Jujyfruits, fruit-flavored gummies. I moved the candies around to find a pair of red, Wax Lips that we used to suck up tight to our lips as a kid. Looking around I saw a Pink Owl, bubble gum cigar.
I was shocked at all the different candy you could buy in ‘57, and I was curious how many have disappeared from the stores by now. There was a box of DOTS, a box of Jaw Busters, and a pack of Teaberry gum. There was a bag of Dad’s Old-Fashioned Root Beer hard candy and a giant roll of Smarties sweetheart type sour candy.
Inside the box was a couple of squares of Bazooka bubblegum. While rummaging through the Woodstock box, I found a 12-inch-long sheet of Candy Buttons folded in half.
I think most everybody remembers the box of Victory candy cigarettes, and yes, I’ve got them. Alright, here’s one I’ve long forgotten about, the small cardboard tube called Pixy Stix, with the sweet powder inside. Here’s one that will never go out of style, the Tootsie Roll Pop and not forgetting to mention, the Tootsie Roll. I am now the new and proud owner of a Candy Necklace, you know, you put it around your neck and bite off the candy, one at a time.
Here’s one I truly don’t remember, a cylinder of Necco chocolate wafers. It says on the Necco package they have been around since 1847. Good Lord, here’s an oldy, a pack of Beeman’s chewing gum. Anybody ever heard of a Longboy’s coconut stick? I remember as a kid, popping in the old, red-hot Fireballs in my mouth, just to see if I could make eight seconds in the saddle. Here is a Bit-O- Honey taffy bar. Coming down to the end of the Woodstock box, I found a cylinder of Reeds butterscotch discs.
How about the vanilla Charlestown Chews. I see they included a pack of Howard’s lemon mints
Dog-gone it, I have a few strawberry disks, covered in a strawberry-looking cellophane wrapper, but it has no name on it.
Reaching down into the bottom of the box, I’ve pulled out a package of Goetze’s Bulls Eyes caramel creams and a Goldenberg’s peanut chews, candy bar.
Lastly, I have a candy that I’ve never seen before. It looks like crushed glass on a stick, and again, with no name. Better contact your doctor before you attempt to eat that candy.
I mentioned that at the top of the Woodstock box was a pamphlet of 1957 memory reflections. I see a ‘57 Chevy of the cover and I happen to have one in the garage. Stay tuned for those tid-bits. Dang-it, 1957 was a great year, no matter how you cut it, suck on it, chew it, or bite into it!
J.D. Francis is a businessman and developer living in Waverly who also writes a monthly feature called “Teacher Feature” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.