It was getting late in the evening and getting time to join my dog, Lucy on the couch. On the way to the couch, I threw some cubes in a glass and topped it off with a little Campfire Hooch. Lucy and I didn’t have a campfire burning in the living room but it tasted like we did. Towards the end of the show I was watching, the “Hooch” began to have it’s affect and I drifted off listening to Lucy snore.
I was a senior walking to my 10th grade writing class. I lost credits while recuperating from an auto accident and they were credits I had to make up to graduate. I felt a bit out of place, not being with my class, but I figured I could fail in that class just as easy as any other. The class I had just left was study hall, where I frequently visited the lounge for a soda and a candy bar. I drank the pop and put the candy bar in my shirt pocket. When I got seated in Mrs. Cottrill’s writing class she reminded me (most everyday) that it was against the rules to bring candy into a classroom. That would be the time when she would request the presence of the absence of my candy bar and she’d take it away from me. This went on for the better part of that year. I wasn’t sure if she was enforcing the rules or had a powerful sweet tooth. My candy bar episodes sort of became a “thing” I guess. During the week in her class, I never really participated in anything, with the exception of Friday. On Friday we were to write a short story, of which I always did. I recall on Mondays she would choose one and read it to the class, without identifying the writer. It was almost always mine. I think I frustrated her with F’s all week and an A on Friday.
I’ll never forget my last day of school as a senior. The seniors left school a couple of weeks early, as I recall. After Mrs. Cottrill’s class I would be leaving school forever, and for good, in my book. I hated school, but yet I was sad to leave. So many of my friends I knew I would no longer see very often, if at all. Graduating was as depressing as it was exciting for me.
It turned out, my writing class had a field trip that day, for the rest of the day. As a senior I was leaving school in an hour, and not about to join the class on a field trip. Mrs. Cottrill totally understood and told me to do “whatever” for the rest of the hour. The class all left and I sat there alone. I took a pen and a rubber band from off her desk and sat down and wrote Mrs. Cottrill a note. I basically thanked her for her patience with me. I took out the candy bar I had hidden in my sleeve and rubber banded the note to the bar. I placed it in plain view on her desk and left her room to roam the halls. I never liked school, but the sad feeling of leaving forever was throwing me like a dart.
I woke up to my dog kicking me. She must have been running in her sleep. I faced the reality that when I graduated, I had an entire life ahead of me. So much of that now, is as gone as the candy bars in my shirt pocket. I wrote a poem just after graduation in 1975. I mailed this poem to Marcia Cottrill in 1976 with no way for her to tell who wrote it. That was 46 years ago.
It’s too late to hear my teachers
with an open heart and an open mind
The words were spoken of the last farewell
But sorry was a word I couldn’t find
As I reflect back on all my teachers
I can’t fault in what they couldn’t be
There isn’t that one I can think of
Who didn’t try to reach out to me
Now it’s too late...I know
To finally come to realize
They were teaching for my success
I returned with trouble and lies
The last minute, the last book closed
Shadows sadness over this month of May
The school bell rings a lonely sound of goodbye
The only one with anything left to say
last looks and leaving-somehow isn’t easy
When goodbye means...someone doesn’t stay
I’m leaving with a debt I owe to my teachers
I’ll pay with a promise, I will find my way.
J.D. Francis is a businessman and developer living in Waverly who also writes a monthly feature called “Teacher Feature” He can be reached at jdfranpaint@msn.com.