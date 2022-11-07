J.D. Francis

It was getting late in the evening and getting time to join my dog, Lucy on the couch. On the way to the couch, I threw some cubes in a glass and topped it off with a little Campfire Hooch. Lucy and I didn’t have a campfire burning in the living room but it tasted like we did. Towards the end of the show I was watching, the “Hooch” began to have it’s affect and I drifted off listening to Lucy snore.

I was a senior walking to my 10th grade writing class. I lost credits while recuperating from an auto accident and they were credits I had to make up to graduate. I felt a bit out of place, not being with my class, but I figured I could fail in that class just as easy as any other. The class I had just left was study hall, where I frequently visited the lounge for a soda and a candy bar. I drank the pop and put the candy bar in my shirt pocket. When I got seated in Mrs. Cottrill’s writing class she reminded me (most everyday) that it was against the rules to bring candy into a classroom. That would be the time when she would request the presence of the absence of my candy bar and she’d take it away from me. This went on for the better part of that year. I wasn’t sure if she was enforcing the rules or had a powerful sweet tooth. My candy bar episodes sort of became a “thing” I guess. During the week in her class, I never really participated in anything, with the exception of Friday. On Friday we were to write a short story, of which I always did. I recall on Mondays she would choose one and read it to the class, without identifying the writer. It was almost always mine. I think I frustrated her with F’s all week and an A on Friday.

