It just wouldn’t be natural to wander back through the years and not question your own decisions or judgments at any given place or time of your past.
I often wonder how a life could be changed if just one thing was done differently. Maybe it’s just the fact that, at my age, an age of which I never seen coming, and always considered the future, has since become the long-gone past. If a person, while standing at the “fork in the road” would have chosen the other path, what could the impact have been? If one small ingredient of a life were changed, what could the effect be?
Can a person live into their mid-60s, holding the short straw of time, without having question, curiosity or even regrets? I’m not one for changes, so, in the mundane way in which I exist, most likely I wouldn’t change a thing. But what if a person could go back and change something? What if a person could erase what used to be and substitute it for a better 20/20 hindsight outcome at the time? Could this be altering our own fate?
How different could life have been if you would have said “yes,” instead of “no?” Or “no,” instead of “yes.” If you would have never taken that first drink, or smoked that first cigarette. If you were never in that wrong place, at the wrong time. If you would have only won that lottery ticket, or if you only wouldn’t have won, for that matter. If you wouldn’t have gotten into that vehicle. The “ifs” for most of us are upside down, and sideways. So many things, so many directions to turn to, but often end in forgotten highways traveled by most.
The “ifs” in our lives equate to nothing more than fears, untraveled roads, or bridges never crossed. When considering the “ifs,” you need consider the fear of the unknowns. For it was most likely the unknowns that were largely responsible for stopping you short of traveling the unfamiliar roads or crossing those new bridges. Fear can be the sum total of a seed of lasting regret, taking it’s prisoners and holding it’s hostages. Fear can be life-altering and end in regret lasting for a lifetime.
How many times have we reflected back and wished we’d have done something differently? If, to have just asked for that date, or to have asked that person to prom. Maybe, it was that “off the cuff” comment in jest of how much you liked that person, while harboring the reality within, your feelings were so much stronger than you let on. With fear as your guiding star, you turned away forever, down a “one-way” street, unable to express the true love you really felt inside. You left a door closed, a chance not taken, and a bridge not crossed. How different could your life be now?
What could have been different if you would have only taken that job, grabbed those rings, or taken that ride for all it’s worth. The avenues of second guessing your own self are endless.
If they exist, those yesterday ifs or regrets must be released to follow the passing river underneath that bridge that was never crossed. We can’t go back and challenge the hands on a clock that is only wound but one time. For, there was a time when we had yesterday, but yesterday is gone now. There is no longer a place for ifs and regrets in later life, they’ll serve no purpose. At my age, the only “if” that takes on real meaning is “if tomorrow will even come.”