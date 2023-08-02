In my sorted columns, I’ve always been extremely careful not to invite controversy.
Further, I make it a point to stay clear of religion and politics. I know close to nothing about either and it seems those topics advance in mostly opinion, anyway.
A wise man once told me that opinions are only worth what you pay for them.
The subject was brought up about relaxing student debt for our borrowing youth trying to get an education. I believe it was $10,000 for some, and as much as $20,000 for others, depending on individual situations.
It would take a ladle or two of “bath tub gin” to sort out the answers, right or wrong, but after arming myself with an economy-size ladle, I’m going in.
Some would say, “if you borrow the money, then by God, you are responsible to pay it back.”
I can certainly understand that position. Lord knows, that’s been my experience since I was old enough to borrow. I’ve had to pay back with interest, every loan I was able to extract from the bank. As I top off my second ladle, I climb up to the “top-deck” of the ship, look out over the ocean, and get a view of the entire picture.
In view of the fact that we are mostly talking about our youth in terms of student loans, I decided to go back to my own youth and search for an answer or two.
When I was 18 years old, there were, for the most part, jobs enough for everyone.
I would place a wager with a sure and steady hand, that very few of the graduating high school students even went to college back then. It didn’t seem to me, there was a need, at least in my case anyway. It seemed in the mid-’70s, that college was more for the financially blessed families. Back then, we had Nestlé’s, John Deere’s, Koehring, Rada Manufacturing, etc. The point I’m making is there were many good job opportunities available for the graduating students.
In the last 50 years, so much has changed. Though, for the most part, those jobs still remain, they don’t seem to hire as robustly as they did in the ‘70s. A person can argue that the pandemic in the last two and a half years, has altered the playing field a bit, as well.
These days, it seems almost mandatory that a graduating senior attends college or a tech school of some kind.
It seems almost mandatory that they must dive into long-lasting debt just to get an education, just to get a good job.
Everything is tech and computers today. I thank God that it wasn’t that way when I was a senior. Mercy, I barely made it through high school, much less a college.
I clearly remember my late brother Frank’s situation. He attended Wartburg College for four years in 1980, graduating summa cum laude, by the way. I remember him saying his college debt was approximately $50,000.
In 1976, my wife and I paid $45,000 for our new house. I’m not speaking bad of Wartburg at all, that’s just the way it was for a four-year college.
The very thought of having to spend, or borrow that kind of money for education, I’ll have to consider after I visit the bath tub with my rusty ladle.
I don’t know, it seems to me that youth today is walking with a thin shadow. They have no choice but to get an extended education for a good job, just to start their young lives with a “belly-flop” into a pool of debt. Again, I am so glad it wasn’t that way for me.
There is still one more alligator I am wrestling with. Why in the world, in the United States of America, can’t a young person get an advanced education without shackling the rest of their lives with debt? They aren’t borrowing for fancy cars, or a mansion on the hill as it relates to education. We send billions and billions of dollars all over the world, funded by us, taxpayers.
I believe this country needs to invest in its youth, and start with education, among many other things. Yes, if you borrow money, you should have to pay it back.
I’m in favor of the philosophy that, if you can put a man on the moon, you can keep him down on the farm. In other words, find the way to receive advanced education, in such a way that a young person doesn’t have to drag their “caboose” over broken beer bottles into a future that will likely be difficult at best.