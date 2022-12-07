Janesville- It took all four quarters, but the Wapsie Valley Warriors girls basketball team was able to take down the Janesville Wildcats.
Janesville- It took all four quarters, but the Wapsie Valley Warriors girls basketball team was able to take down the Janesville Wildcats.
In the first quarter, the Wildcats were able to take an 11-8 lead.
Janesville and the Warriors both scored eight points in the second, putting the Wildcats ahead 19-16 at halftime.
The Warriors began its comeback in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats nine to five and took a close 25-24 lead into the final frame.
Wapsie Valley poured it on in the fourth quarter, outscoring Janesville by seven and escaping with the 42-34 win.
While the Wildcats have yet to win a game this season, head coach Kaitlyn Westendorf is happy with how the team is progressing so far this season.
“Every game we improve offensively and defensively,” Westendorf said. “Of course no one likes to lose, but if we keep focusing on us and our own stat goals, the wins will follow.”
The season is only three games in for Janesville and there are a lot more opportunities for wins down the line.
“It is early in the season yet,” Westendorf said. “Basketball is a game of runs and we are a young team overall and learning how to finish a game. I like that we are getting some close games already and gaining this experience early.”
Hope Hovegna led all scorers with 20 points, including shooting seven of 10 from the free throw line.
Peyton Curley led the Warriors with 19 points while shooting 60% from the field.
Wapsie Valley’s Grace Mullihan led the game with nine rebounds.
