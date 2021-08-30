When Carrie Wright got up Monday morning, she saw her backyard was flooding.
The Waverly native, who works at Waverly Newspapers, is the mom of a first-grader. When she realized the water was creeping up closer to her house — she lives by the cemetery — she wondered if school would be canceled that day as she knew the road in front of Southeast Elementary would be underwater.
Since no notification came, she hopped into the car to deliver son London to his destination, but when she reached the south end of the school, two police officers were there directing traffic.
Like many other parents who brought their kids to school that morning, Carrie had to park her car, and while the parents waited off to the side, the kids were transported to the school — one busload at a time — through the overtopping water.
When some parents saw that, they took their children back into their cars, and returned home.
Carrie’s husband, Tom, walked London to the bus, and he crossed safely onto the other side like the rest of the kids.
The same ritual was repeated at the end of the school day when kids were placed back into buses which drove over the now receding water.
Meanwhile, some residents who live along Sixth Street Southeast were not able to get to their homes during the day as access on both sides was cut off.
City Engineer Mike Cherry told Waverly Newspapers that on Sunday afternoon, the information from the National Weather Service had underestimated the water the projected crest by at least 1½ feet, so there was no indication that there might be spillover in town.
As the water in Waverly rose to 11.52 feet at 8:15 a.m. Monday, just below the flood stage of 12 feet for the Cedar River in the Waverly area, it began to recede. As of 12:15 p.m., it was at 11.42 feet.
“Yesterday evening, we were working off a prediction that Janesville was at 14 feet,” Cherry said. “It appears that the National Weather Service was underestimating the level by almost a foot and a half. Last evening, we did not think Seventh Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast would be overtopped.”
As of Monday, the NWS had forecast the crest at Janesville at 15.4 feet Monday night. The Cedar River in Janesville is under a flood warning through Tuesday.
Upstream, the Cedar in Charles City crested at 16.27 feet at 5 a.m. Sunday, which is at a moderate flood level, according to the NWS. It fell below flood stage just after 9 a.m. Monday.
Further downstream, the river is expected to crest in Cedar Falls at 92.6 feet on Tuesday before falling below flood stage at 89 feet Wednesday, while Waterloo is expecting a 14.5-foot crest, just a few inches above its 14-foot flood stage, on Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Wapsipinicon River in Tripoli hit 18.35 feet at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a major flood level, according to the weather service. As of 1:45 p.m. Monday, it dropped to 16.45 feet, in the moderate flood zone. Flood stage is 15 feet.
On Monday morning, Cherry stopped briefly at the intersection of First Street Southwest and Seventh Avenue Southeast, where the road is overtopped by water from the Dry Run Creek.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman stopped there as well, and after realizing that some residents had partially waded through the water, said it was unsafe to do so.
As is customary in a river town, during the day, some residents stopped by the river at various points to observe the fast-moving waters, take pictures or stroll by.
Among them were Erik Johnson and his wife, Becky, owners of Think Well Coffee and former owners of Duo’s Café. The Johnsons, along with their 7-week-old son Luan, their fourth child, had stopped at multiple locations along the river to observe.
Likewise, Keri Spears, and her husband, Larry, were taking a walk down the Bremer Avenue Bridge earlier in the morning, along with a couple of kids from Keri’s daycare business.
Keri said the kids wanted to check on the turtles.
Later in the morning, Teresa Vance, a registered dental assistant, who lives on Sixth Avenue Southeast, said she is not able to get to the house since the road is blocked on both sides.
Both Spears and Vance lauded the city’s long-term mitigation efforts, and said city officials were doing everything that could be done under the circumstances.
There were several calls to the police department reporting people ignoring the barriers and wading in the water, and even sitting on a picnic table in the area covered by water.
“Stay out of them,” Mayor Hoffman said, referring to the water.