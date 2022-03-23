The Division I NCAA hockey bracket was released and there are a plethora of players that were in the Waterloo Black Hawk family. Each champion of the last five years had at least one former Black Hawk on their team.
The defending champion University of Massachusetts Minutemen boast three former Black Hawks, including senior leader, Bobby Trivigno. Trivigno finished the regular season with 48 total points including 20 goals. Garett Wait, who finished the regular season with 24 points and was the fifth leading scorer on the team, and Aaron Bohlinger, who finished with 13 total points including 11 assists, are back on the team after last year’s national championship.
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks also have three former Black Hawks, including two former captains, on their team this year. Griffin Ness, who is a sophomore for the Fighting Hawks, wore the C for the Black Hawks in 2019-2020. Dane Montgomery wore the C last year.
20 total alumni from the Black Hawks are in the tournament on 10 different teams. The teams include Denver, the University of Minnesota, the University of Minnesota Duluth and Harvard. In addition to the 20 players in the tournament this year, there are many current Black Hawk players that have a rooting interest due to their commitment to colleges in the coming years. There are nine total players that are moving on to the next level in the next couple years onto teams that are in the tournament this year.
The tournament kicks off March 24 and the Black Hawks are back in action Friday March 25 on the road against the Sioux City Musketeers.