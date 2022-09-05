Logo

Cost Cutters Field will be airing the annual Cy-Hawk game Sept. 10

 Photo from Waterloo Bucks Facebook

Waterloo, Iowa – The Waterloo Bucks have announced they will host a football watch party on their 474-square-foot LED video board next week. On Saturday Sept. 10, the annual Cy-Hawk game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones kicks off at 3:00 pm. Gates at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium will open at 2:30 pm.

There will be free admission and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the games. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.