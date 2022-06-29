The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony (wcfsymphony) continues its Sounds of Summer outdoor concert season on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Kohlmann Park in downtown Waverly. The concert, a thrilling tribute to Independence Day, brings together American patriotic, classical and popular music performed by the full wcfsymphony under the direction of Artistic Director & Conductor Jason Weinberger. The concert also includes the monumental 1812 Overture. The concert is free and open to the public.
Music on the program includes:
Stars and Stripes Forever and El Capitan marches by John Philip Sousa
American Salute by Morton Gould
Armed Forces Salute arranged by Robert Lowden
Gems of Stephen Foster
Oh, Susanna! by Stephen Foster
Fanfare for American War Heroes and Summerland by William Grant Still
Selections from Billy the Kid by Aaron Copland and
1812 Overture by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
This concert is sponsored by Buzz Anderson and Anderson Enterprises, along with the City of Waverly. Additional financial support comes from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
wcfsymphony’s Sounds of Summer series concludes with All That Jazz on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the River Place Plaza Stage in downtown Cedar Falls.
For additional information, please contact the wcfsymphony office at 319-273-3373 or email to office@wcfsymphony.org. Information is also available at wcfsymphony.org.