Families, environmentalists, National Geographic fans and music-lovers of all kinds will want to be there when the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony presents the critically-acclaimed National Geographic documentary “JANE In Concert” on Saturday, March 12, at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. The film will play on the big screen in Gallagher Bluedorn’s Great Hall while the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony plays the beautiful musical score by American composer Philip Glass. The symphony’s Artistic Director and Conductor, Jason Weinberger will conduct the concert.
“JANE In Concert” pairs two icons: the world’s leading primatologist, Jane Goodall, and composer Philip Glass. “JANE,” Brett Morgen’s award-winning documentary, draws from more than 100 hours of never-before-seen footage that has been tucked away in the National Geographic archives for over 50 years, to tell Goodall’s remarkable story.
Her chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of the natural world. Philip Glass’ rich, extraordinary score, performed live in concert by the full Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, is the powerful soundtrack that illustrates the life and accomplishments of the trailblazing and universally admired conservationist.
Raving about the film, the Hollywood Reporter called it: “A wondrous, moving account of a remarkable life that puts us right there with its subject to share directly in her discoveries.”
Dr. Jane Goodall was born on April 3,1934 in London, England. At the young age of 26, she followed her passion for animals and Africa to Gombe, Tanzania, where she began her landmark study of chimpanzees in the wild, immersing herself in their habitat as a neighbor rather than a distant observer.
Her discovery in 1960 that chimpanzees make and use tools rocked the scientific world and redefined the relationship between humans and animals. In 1977, she established the Jane Goodall Institute to advance her work around the world and for generations to come. Today, Dr. Goodall travels the world, speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees, environmental crises and her reasons for hope.
This concert is sponsored in part by the Gallagher Family Foundation in memory of Edward & Catherine Gallagher; Angeleita Floyd & Scott Cawelti; Dee & Dave Vandeventer; Brad & Sandy Jensen; Lincoln Savings Bank; Friendship Village; Kent & Barbara Opheim; Carol Morgan, in memory of David L. Morgan; Stephanie & Willliam Clohesy and Western Home Communities.
Funding is also provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Tickets for the concert are still available and may be purchased by calling the UNItix box office at 319-273-4849, by visiting wcfsymphony.org, or at the door.
For more information, contact the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony office at 319-273-3373 or visit wcfsymphony.org.