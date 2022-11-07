Waterloo, IA – The Waterloo Center for the Arts will kick off the holiday shopping season with its annual Holiday Arts Festival on Saturday, November 12 from 9:00am to 5:00pm. The event is sponsored by Lincoln Savings Bank and admission is free.
Those attending will have the opportunity view and purchase original artwork and handmade gift items from the finest Midwest artists working in mixed media, photography, painting, drawing, wood, glass, jewelry, metal, ceramics, fiber, and more. Over 40 artists, from throughout the region, will be participating. New this year, will be a hand-crafted edible gifts section with locally-produced offerings including candies, pies (by Try Pie), gourmet popcorn (by Kravve), hand-blended teas, jams and jellies, and more. With every purchase, shoppers can enter a drawing for a chance to win great prizes like $1,000 in gift certificates from Roth Jewelers and other local businesses.