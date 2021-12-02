A Waterloo man, who unlawfully possessed three firearms, was sentenced on Nov. 23 to over nine years in federal prison.
Adnan Alibegic, age 28, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison sentence after a June 22 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon.
Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that in October 2020, Alibegic was found passed out in his vehicle at a gas station in Waterloo. While emergency personnel assisted him, police officers located a loaded, stolen firearm next to him. They also located a pill bottle containing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and alprazolam. Officers searched Alibegic’s home and located two additional firearms. Alibegic’s DNA was found on all three guns.
Alibegic has a lengthy criminal history. In 2018, he was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon after he shot a gun at a group of individuals. One of the rounds struck a residence and passed through a living room where children were present. Alibegic also has a conviction for conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Alibegic was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Alibegic was sentenced to 110 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term and pay a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Corkery.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) through a cooperative effort of the Waterloo Police Department, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.