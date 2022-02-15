A jury found a convicted felon who put a gun to a woman’s head and fired the gun at a residence guilty on February 9, 2022, following a three-day jury trial.
Trivansky Tyrique Swington, 29, from Waterloo, was found guilty of possessing a firearm as a felon.
Evidence at trial showed that, on Feb. 15, 2021, Swington was with a group of friends at a residence in Waterloo, Iowa. The group had been drinking for several hours when some of them decided to leave.
Swington and three others got into a vehicle. Before the vehicle even left the residence, Swington got into an argument with a woman inside the vehicle. Swington began scratching and clawing at the woman and pulling her hair. Swington pulled out chunks of the woman’s hair, which officers later found in the back of the car and in the driveway.
At some point, Swington pulled out a .38 Special Revolver and pointed it at the woman’s head. Other people in the vehicle tried to wrestle the gun away from Swington. Eventually, one person got out of the vehicle and went to get help. Two people, including the victim, called 9-1-1 while Swington was still at the residence.
While they were on the phone with 9-1-1, Swington took off down the street, turned around and fired the gun at the residence. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses who said that Swington had pulled out a revolver.
Officers located Swington a couple blocks away. With the use of a K9, officers were able to track Swington’s path of travel and locate a .38 Special Revolver. Witnesses positively identified the revolver as the one Swington had pulled on them.
Swington has previously been convicted of a felony offense.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
Swington is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be sentenced. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Corkery and Special Assistant United States Attorney Devra Hake and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the United States Marshal’s Service.