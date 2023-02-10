A man who barricaded himself in a residence with a small child, stolen firearms, narcotics, and dozens of rounds of ammunition, was sentenced on Feb. 8, 2023, to 15 years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.

Darren Ackerman,39, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after an Aug. 22, 2022 guilty plea to being a felon in possession of firearms.