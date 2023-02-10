A man who barricaded himself in a residence with a small child, stolen firearms, narcotics, and dozens of rounds of ammunition, was sentenced on Feb. 8, 2023, to 15 years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa.
Darren Ackerman,39, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after an Aug. 22, 2022 guilty plea to being a felon in possession of firearms.
At a prior hearing in the case, evidence showed that, on Oct. 25, 2020, Ackerman assaulted a victim who fled the home they were in.
After the police were called, Ackerman refused to come to the door and barricaded himself inside with a small child. Police were forced to break down Ackerman’s door in order to rescue the child. Ackerman had narcotics in his possession and there were dozens of rounds of ammunition as well as five stolen firearms in the house. Ackerman was previously convicted of multiple felonies in the state of Iowa including burglary, theft, and narcotics related offenses.
Ackerman was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Ackerman was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment and fined $100. He was ordered to pay restitution. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Ackerman is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Liz Dupuich and was investigated by a Federal Task Force composed of the Waterloo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Cedar Falls Police Department.
