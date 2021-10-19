A Waterloo man received a two-decades-plus prion term for a drug-related offense and possessing a firearm.
Taylor James Kruckenberg, 29, received a 23-plus-year prison term after an April 15 guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In a plea agreement, Kruckenberg admitted in February 2020, law enforcement officers searched Kruckenberg’s car and recovered methamphetamine, $7,000 and a handgun. On the same date, officers recovered over 1,600 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded shotgun from his residence.
At sentencing, the court found that Kruckenberg possessed the firearms in connection with his drug trafficking. Kruckenberg had previous felony convictions for possession of a firearm as a felon, trafficking in stolen firearms, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Kruckenberg was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Kruckenberg was sentenced to 277 months’ imprisonment.
He also must serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Kruckenberg is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Alex Geocaris and Assistant United States Attorney Emily K. Nydle and investigated by the Waterloo Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Tri-County Drug Taskforce, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cedar Falls Police Department.