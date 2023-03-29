A man who fired a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun in a residential neighborhood in the middle of the day was sentenced today to more than 9 years in federal prison.
Deshaun Jackson, age 24, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after an October 13, 2022 guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
At the guilty plea, Jackson admitted he possessed an Intratech Tech .22 semi-automatic handgun and a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun while he was prohibited due to being previously convicted of burglary and robbery in Black Hawk County.
Jackson also possessed a 110 round drum-style magazine. At sentencing, the Judge stated Jackson created a “firefight in a residential neighborhood,” and that his conduct was “extremely dangerous and unjustified in any sense.” The Judge further stated that Jackson did not have any business possessing a 110 round drum magazine.
Jackson was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Jackson was sentenced to 114 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Jackson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.