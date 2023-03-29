Today

Plentiful sunshine. High near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.