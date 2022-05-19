A Waterloo man who exchanged gunfire with others in Waterloo, Iowa, on July 31, 2020, was sentenced today to more than eight years in federal prison.
Tony Terrell Campbell, age 37, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after an October 13, 2021 guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
At the guilty plea, Campbell admitted he had a firearm on July 31, 2020, and exchanged gunfire with another individual. Campbell had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses including three burglary offenses, a theft of lottery tickets, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and assault while participating in a felony.
Campbell was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Campbell was sentenced to 102 months’ imprisonment and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
Campbell is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Reinert and was investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.