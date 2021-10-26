The Waterloo Senior Softball League held their end of the season get together.
A great meal of three kinds of meat, salads, chips, desserts and drinks were provided by the league.
The Senior League is made up of players from four age groups: 55-60, 60-65, 65-70 and 70-plus, as oldest player was 81 years old.
Each team can only draft three players from each age group for a total of 12 players per team. Games are held on Tuesday mornings at 9 and 11 during the month of June and July at the beautiful Hoing-Rice Softball Complex, in Waterloo with five adult softball fields that has had a lot of recent updates, includes a covered courtyard for dining and socializing. Several players from Waverly also play in this league.
For more information, contact Dean Mitchell at 319-242-2687.