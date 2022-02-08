This is the Wave Droid’s fifth season participating in the First Tech Challenge (FTC) robotics program.
Through FTC, the 12 high school students on the Wave Droids compete against other teams using robots that they design and build from scratch. The students develop the skills to program, design, and engineer their robot with help from the community and each other.
This year, the Wave Droids have advanced past the league tournament and are on their way to the Super Qualifier (sub-state) on Saturday, the 12th of February, in Norwalk. But “robotics is not just about learning how to build a good robot and winning,” as senior member G Ellerbroek says, “it is about finding a community that shares your drive.”
This couldn’t be truer for the Wave Droids. They have 8 new members this year. A first-year member, Emily Claire Lorenzen, states, “The leadership by returning upperclassmen has taught me valuable lessons about how to contribute to the team and interact with others on both my team and in the community.”
Although robotics strongly emphasizes engineering components, the First Tech Challenge also takes into account community involvement. That is why at the league tournament, the Wave Droids won the first place Connect Award for connecting with their community.
This year they are focusing on connecting with youth. If you have a child in the Waverly-Shell Rock School system that went to Camp Invention, the West Cedar STEM Camp, or the Halloween Library party this past year, they probably interacted with members of the Wave Droids.
Ari Ellerbroek, a Junior Wave Droids member states, “We could not have been here without our wonderful mentors.”
The Wave Droids would like to extend a huge thank you to Leslie Potter, Mark Sand, Jim Hein, and LeAnn Bird for being instrumental mentors in the team’s development. If you have a student interested in being involved in robotics or are interested in becoming a mentor yourself, feel free to email wavedroid13206@gmail.com for more information.