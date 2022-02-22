On Feb. 18-19, the two W-SR FTC Robotics teams, Wave Droids #13206 and Shell Bots #14736, competed at the state competition in Coralville as two of the 48 best teams in the state.
On Friday, they successfully passed multiple robot inspections, presented to judges, and set up their pits in the Xtreme Arena. Both teams were randomly placed in the Black Division.
On Saturday, robot competitions ran from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with simultaneous pit interviews from judges and MidAmerican Energy. After qualifying matches, the Wave Droids finished 7th out of 24 teams (4-2 record) in the Black Division rankings, and the Shell Bots finished 11th out of 24 teams (3-3 record). Rankings were based on points scored in each match, and both teams did an outstanding job with their randomly assigned alliance partners. Robots, drivers, and coaches all performed excellently, with zero connection issues throughout the day.
Based on the judged presentations and pit interviews, the Shell Bots were recognized with a 3rd place Think Award, which is the highest award given besides the overall Inspire Award. According to FIRST Tech Challenge, “this award is given to the team that best reflects the journey the team took as they experienced the engineering design process during the build season. The team’s engineering content must focus on the design and build stage of the team’s robot. The team must be able to share… descriptions of the underlying science and mathematics of the robot design and game strategies, the designs, redesigns, successes, and opportunities for improvement. The engineering portfolio must provide examples that show the team has a clear understanding of the engineering design process including examples of lessons learned.”
Also recognized at State were the Wave Droids’ two semi-finalist Dean’s candidates, Rebecca Zheng and Ari Ellerbroek. Ari was named one of the four Dean’s List Finalists from the state of Iowa and will compete for the National Dean’s List team.
The teams will continue to do outreach and seek mentors during their off-season (Feb – Sep). After a year without fundraising, they will also be reaching out to sponsors as well. They express their sincere appreciation to all of their sponsors, coaches/mentors, school personnel, and the W-SR community for the tremendous support for the past five years, and particularly for the 2021-2022 Freight Frenzy season.