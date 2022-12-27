His name is Nox.
He looks like a fox.
But he is not.
He is a husky Pomeranian mix, about 4 years old, and is missing.
His family is worried sick about him, and his human mother, Lynelle Fisher, a nurse at the Waverly Health Center, is heartbroken.
Nox, a rescue dog before he was adopted by the Fishers of Waverly, has been missing since Dec. 16.
That evening, he went running with his buddy, Arrow, right before bed, as was usual at the household.
But this time, Arrow, considered by the family the “brain” of the duo, returned by himself. Arrow has no scratches or bruises to indicate anything unusual.
Lynelle’s two children, Brook and Owen, miss Nox terribly and like their mother and father, Shannon, are worried what may have happened to Nox, especially in the subzero temperatures in the past few days.
Nox has a name tag with the family number but no one has called. 319 269-6621. The family is offering a $500 reward for his safe return.
Lynelle says Nox is very shy.
“He is very skittish and afraid of everything,” she said.
In search of Nox, the whole family has gone miles looking for him, yelled his name up and down the gravel roads but to no avail.
“He looks a lot like a fox and my fear is that someone will think he is a fox,” Lynelle said.
She hopes a good hearted animal-lover may have offered Nox safe harbor in the thick of winter but hopes for the dog’s safe return.
“If they see him, call, any time of day or night, we will come,” she said. “The family is about the only thing he will come to.
For now, Nox's Christmas toys and treats are waiting untouched by the other family dogs.
“It’s been a long couple of weeks without him…”