The Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) program for April features speaker Dr. Emily Boevers, from the Women’s Clinic at the Waverly Health Center. On Thursday, April 20, Dr. Boevers will discuss “Reproductive Rights.” As an OB-GYN physician, Dr. Boevers is dedicated to helping women and families with their overall wellness. She returns to Waverly’s more rural setting following her educational and clinical experiences at Wapsie Valley High School, UNI, University of Iowa, University of Washington, and University of Kansas.
The meeting will be held at Tendrils, the rooftop gathering space at the Waverly Health Center. Social time and a brief business meeting begin at 6:30pm, followed by a 7:00pm program. Park in the Red Lot on the east side of the building and enter through the Tendrils Events Entrance to the left of the drive-up main canopy doors.
AAUW is a national non-profit organization, with membership available to all who support their mission of equity. They have been advocating for and empowering girls and women since 1881, and the Waverly Branch will celebrate 100 years of existence in 2028. More information can be found at www.aauw.org. The Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and meets on the third Thursday of the month. They also host a year-round book club.
All are welcome at April’s program; guests are always extended an open invitation to visit Waverly meetings. Membership in AAUW is available to anyone, male or female, holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.