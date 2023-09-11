The Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will kick off their 2023-2024 program year on Thursday, Sept. 14, with an in-person meeting and public presentation by 4th-year Wartburg student Hannah Dutcher. Dutcher was one of two Wartburg women sponsored by the Waverly Branch to attend AAUW’s National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL) in Washington D.C. during June 2023.
The event will be hosted in the McCoy Rooms, Wartburg College Saemann Student Center. This is located next to the Wartburg Store at the north end of the 1st floor of the building. An informal sub sandwich meal begins at 6:15 p.m., along with social time and a short business meeting. The program will start around 6:45 p.m.
Guests are always welcome at Waverly Branch meetings. An RSVP to karen.lehmann.wartburg.edu by Tuesday, Sept. 12, is only necessary if you wish to reserve a $7 Sub City sandwich, chips, and a beverage. Otherwise, simply come and enjoy hearing Dutcher’s experiences at the leadership conference she attended from May 31 to June 3.
AAUW is a national non-profit organization, open to members and interested guests who support their mission of equity. The organization has been advocating for empowering girls and women since 1881, and the Waverly Branch will celebrate 100 years of existence in 2028. More information can be found at www.aauw.org. The Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and typically meets on the third Thursday of the month. They also host a year-round book club.
Membership in AAUW is open to anyone, male or female, holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university. Free national eMemberships are available to Wartburg College students. For more information, contact membership co-chair Karen Lehmann.