The Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will kick off their 2022-2023 year on Thursday, September 15, with an in-person meeting and public program presented by Heather Zajicek, Assistant Director for Facility and Aquatics at the W at Wartburg College. The event will be hosted at Get Roasted Coffee, 106 West Bremer Avenue, and includes the option to purchase small treats, coffee drinks or wine.
AAUW is a national non-profit organization, open to members and interested guests who support their mission of equity. Social time begins at 5:30pm, followed by a review of AAUW’s goals and support for current issues, and discussion about Waverly’s plan for the branch this year.
Zajicek will address attendees at 6:30pm. She will speak about “Reflections on Successes and Challenges at Title IX’s 50th Anniversary” and also discuss her experiences at introducing Title IX to area high school softball players.
AAUW has been advocating for and empowering girls and women since 1881, and the Waverly Branch will celebrate 100 years of existence in 2028. More information can be found at www.aauw.org. The Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and meets on the third Thursday of the month. They also host a year-round book club.
Membership in AAUW is open to anyone, male or female, holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university. Guests are always welcome to visit Waverly meetings.