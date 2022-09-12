Zajicek

Zajicek will speak about “Reflections on Successes and Challenges at Title IX’s 50th Anniversary” and also discuss her experiences at introducing Title IX to area high school softball players.

The Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will kick off their 2022-2023 year on Thursday, September 15, with an in-person meeting and public program presented by Heather Zajicek, Assistant Director for Facility and Aquatics at the W at Wartburg College. The event will be hosted at Get Roasted Coffee, 106 West Bremer Avenue, and includes the option to purchase small treats, coffee drinks or wine.

AAUW is a national non-profit organization, open to members and interested guests who support their mission of equity. Social time begins at 5:30pm, followed by a review of AAUW’s goals and support for current issues, and discussion about Waverly’s plan for the branch this year.