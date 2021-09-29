He’s never held an elected office before, but Waverly resident Blake Yanda says he is ready to serve his neighbors in Ward 1.
That’s why the 51-year-old accountant with the Iowa Department of Revenue decided to file papers for local government and put his fate in the hands of the voters.
What prompted him to change his status as a private citizen in town, where he has lived since 1996, he said, is a desire to represent the people in his ward more vocally.
“We are being overlooked, some people have said this,” he said.
Yanda will be challenging incumbent Brian Birgen, a math professor at Wartburg College, who is running for a second term.
The mayoral seat and Ward 3, where the respective incumbents, Adam Hoffman and Rod Drenkow, are each running for a second term, are the only uncontested races this November in city government.
The other two contested races on City Council are in Ward 5, between current three-term Councilman Tim Kangas and challenger Phil Trimble, and for the at-large seat, with Councilwoman Ann Rathe facing Troy Collins.
Yanda said that his accounting skills, which in his line of work often involve audits, among other things, may come in handy when reviewing the city budget and spending.
“How money is spent is really important,” he said. “We need to balance the budget and need to set money aside for future projects.”
A native of Cedar Rapids, Yanda grew up in Fairfield. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1988, and earned a degree in liberal arts from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa in 1991. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake in 1994, and in 2014 a master’s degree in accounting from Kaplan University.
Among the valuable skills Yanda said he would bring to the council, if elected, would be continued learning and evolving with the changes in tax law, a skill he practices on the job daily.
“Every year the (tax) legislation changes and you have to relearn things,” he said.
Two issues Yanda heard from his neighbors that need attention are the Green Bridge and the configuration of Bremer Avenue, which was realigned from a four-lane thoroughfare to three lanes in 2019.
“We should make a decision about the Green Bridge and move forward with it, instead of flip flopping,” he said.
On the issues of the lane configuration, he said that he would be happy to heed the will of the people, but added that from conversations he had had with constituents, “they seem to want four lanes.”
Yanda’s wife, Connie, works at the Waverly Health Center as a cardiovascular sonographer. The Yandas have five kids, ranging from 26 to 6, and two grandchildren.
“I want to be a voice for the people,” he said. “I want to find ways to serve my community. We are people of faith and lately, I have felt God nudging me, and I feel a kick, and so I am doing it.”