With the annual budget setting season just about to start, and as challengers for three Waverly City Council seats make statements on what they would do differently, City Administrator James Bronner decided to have class in session for City Finance 101.
For about a half an hour during Monday’s council study session, Bronner went over the process he and the department heads go through to set the budget. He also took a moment to correct the record of how much debt the city has and how manageable it is and how taxes are derived.
He said it is the fifth time since he took over in 2015 that he had to give this lesson.
First, he said how much the city spends does not affect valuations, but that those are set independently by the county assessor.
Second, Waverly’s operational debt is $31.41 million as of June 30, 2020, and $29.87 million on June 30 of this year, which about half of it covered by several infrastructure projects recently completed.
Bronner said there are several factors that the city cannot control, one being an equalization order done on most odd-numbered years. That is when the Iowa Department of Revenue determines each county’s assessor has applied enough valuation to certain classes of property, and it’s released in September.
“We do not have an equalization order this year,” Bronner stated. “The assessors have done the job that they should, so the properties are valued appropriately.”
However, back in 2015, Bremer County had a 7% increase in valuations from an equalization order on residential property. Bronner said all past orders are available on the IDOR’s website.
“Every property in that class is increased by that percent, regardless. It doesn’t matter,” he said. “They feel it hadn’t been properly valued across the city or the county, and that’s how they arrive at that.”
The 2015 order was the last one Bremer County had received.
After the assessed valuation is established, the state applies a “rollback,” which is the percentage of the property’s value that can be taxed.
The Fiscal Year 2021 rollbacks were around 84% for agriculture, 56% for residential, industrial-commercial is at approximately 90%, and multi-family residential is around 67.5%.
Bronner said the multi-family residential rollbacks have been decreasing since the state has started making those cuts starting around 2013-14. The rollback figure won’t be available until Jan. 1 for Fiscal Year 2022.
“The valuation of the entire City of Waverly, if we wanted to sell it tomorrow, is about $800 million,” Bronner said. “You only get to tax against about $500 million, so the rollback eliminates about $300 million of value you can tax against, and therefore reduces taxes all the way across, but that’s not how the State of Iowa works.”
He added that Tax Increment Financing takes off another $50 million from the total city valuation for taxation purposes, but for debt services, that TIF figure is included.
Bronner said that when assessors set the property valuations, they take into account for how much homes and business properties are being sold each year, and whether the market is going up or down. They also factor in whether there have been additions to properties in the neighborhood.
“It has nothing to do with what we do as a city at all,” Bronner said. “It factors us, we don’t factor it.
“As I said, we’re worth about $800 million, but I’d sell it right now for 790 if someone wants to write a check,” he added, adding humor. “Council will leave here, we’ll find a nice island, and we’ll be fine.”
Resuming his serious tone, Bronner said after the taxable values are set, the council then determines how much is needed to fund the city’s priorities after the projected revenues from sources like Local Option Sales and Services Tax, Road Use Tax and the sewer, water and solid waste fees that are anticipated on being collected are factored in.
The leftover revenue need is then divided by the property valuations, at a per-$1,000-taxable-value rate, to determine the property tax levy.
“It’s not difficult, but it’s a process to get through,” Bronner said.
The only thing the council can control is how much is needed to spend. Everything else is dictated by the state.
On debt, Bronner said whether there is too much or not enough is all a matter of opinion, but basically it is what either a city or an individual can manage.
“I think if you a million dollars in debt, and you can’t manage it, it’s too much debt for you,” he said. “According to Moody’s we’ve managed (our debt) extremely well.”
Moody’s is a credit analysis firm that sets ratings for governmental entities. Waverly currently has a debt rating of Aa3, which has been considered by financiers as a high rating for the city’s size.
“I personally don’t believe it’s too much, because we’re able to manage it,” Bronner said. “We pay it off in 10 years. Moody’s likes that.”
In looking through the debt numbers, Bronner said of the $31.41 million in actual 2020 debt, a little more than $11 million is covered by the Cedar River Parkway, $6.3 million for the Dry Run Creek and $7.8 million came from the other streets projects, including First Street Northwest, Fourth Street Southwest, 10th Street Southwest, 20th Street Northwest and Cedar Lane as well as the engineering for the Third Street Southeast Bridge, also known as the Green Bridge.
Another $1.4 million remains in the Bremer Avenue project, but the Iowa Department of Transportation is paying back the city to finish that note. Also, $1.3 million was bonded for water and sewer projects, including repainting of a water tower, the general obligation bond is being paid off with fees rather than taxes.
“If people want to comment that it’s too much, that’s fine,” Bronner said. “I don’t disagree, necessarily. My question would be what would you have not done to lessen it?”
He added that when he discusses with someone who disagrees with the budgetary process, the contrarians get caught in a Catch-22. They may not agree to the bonding, but Bronner would say the other way to pay for it would be to increase taxes.
“If you don’t want to do it (bonding), then you’re going to have to pay for it somehow,” he said. “You only have a few choices, and that’s it. That’s all we can do as a city. You can’t get so creative and play the market or lottery tickets.”
He added that the city is paying off more than its currently borrowing, as shown by the nearly $2 million reduction in debt between FY 2019 and FY 2020. He added if there is no more bond issuance by the end of FY 2021, FY 2022 would start with the city only in debt by $25.7 million, or 64% of the bonding capacity. The city has a self-enforced limit of 80% of capacity.
“Every 10 years, all of this stuff is gone,” Bronner said. “We are paying it off 10% at a clip. It’s coming off really quick.”
He said that cities have been using bonding to fund projects for “a long time.”
“It’s just the only way you can do it,” he said. “To try to save up the tax for that is unbelievable to do that.”
Bronner added that no one does any secret spending at the end of a fiscal year.
If an item that needs to be purchased is outside of the budget, it is brought up as an action item during a council meeting. If it’s within budget, then it’s in the consent agenda, while if it’s too small to fall anywhere, it’s in the monthly financial statement that is also on the consent calendar.
“You see it. We all see it,” he said. “That’s policy and procedure. It’s a check and balance to keep that from happening.”