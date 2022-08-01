The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, August 11, at 7:00 p.m. in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
79°
Sunny
- Humidity: 67%
- Cloud Coverage: 33%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:01:43 AM
- Sunset: 08:30:37 PM
Today
Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
Scarlet's prank goes viral as deputy catches wandering heifer at Bremer Co. Fair
-
Taylor Bouska benefit Aug. 5 to raise funds for Waverly pediatric nurse fighting colon cancer
-
Teacher Feature: Remembering Waverly-Shell Rock's Don Moeller
-
Waverly-Shell Rock seeking state help to join WaMaC, MVC
-
STORIES FROM HOME: Gold Rush to wedding gown