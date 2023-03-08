The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 176 will offer a $600 scholarship to a graduating Waverly-Shell Rock High School senior student, girl or boy. This award will assist the recipient in obtaining a college, university, nursing, trade, commercial or vocational education in a recognized institution. The recipient must be a son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter or sibling of anyone who has served in the Armed Forces or is serving in the Armed Forces.
The winner is chosen on the basis of character, school, church, community activities and scholarship need.
Application forms are available in the school counselor’s office. They must be completed and returned by April 17.
For further information, contact your school counselor or Maxine Barber, scholarship chairwoman for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 176 at (319) 352-3112.