The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176 is once again looking for applicants to attend Girls State June 18-23, on the Drake University campus in Des Moines. The unit is sponsoring 2 young women, currently Waverly-Shell Rock juniors who rank in the top half of their class, and have reached the age of 16 on or by September 15, 2022. An information sheet about Girls State and the application forms have been emailed from the guidance office to the junior class girls, and the applications MUST be received no later than March 15.
The Girls State Program provides the opportunity for young women across the state of Iowa to experience government procedures at the city, county and state levels. There will be special speakers throughout the week, as well as recreational activities for the girls to enjoy.
Due to the generosity of George and Kathleen Beebe (natives of Waverly), scholarships will be given to those students that have been chosen to attend Girls State. Once they have participated in Girls State, graduated from WSR, and plan to continue further education at a junior college, four year college or trade school, the first scholarship will be awarded prior to their freshman year, and the second at the beginning of their sophomore year, after successfully completing their freshman year.
Please mail or deliver application forms to Kathy Epley, 1991 Hawthorne Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.