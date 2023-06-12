Waverly area employers are encouraged to join area manufacturers, business leaders, and talent pipeline specialists in Waterloo on June 27 for the NE Iowa Cobot Summit. The Cobot Summit will feature robotics solutions and strategies to address workforce and innovation challenges and opportunities. Waverly Economic Development is partnering with the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI), Kinetic Technologies, University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye Community College, and other regional economic development organizations to host the area’s first cobot focused event.
Cobots assist with applications including welding, quality control, palletizing/boxing, gluing & sealing, machine tending, sanding & polishing, bin picking and pick & place.
Summit attendees will have multiple opportunities for hands-on interaction with cobot exhibits.
Featured speakers include Mark Barglof, President of Kinetic Technologies, L.L.C, as well as leaders from CIRAS and Iowa Economic Development Authority. Industry experts will discuss workforce solutions and ways companies could implement automation to help take their facilities to the next level.
“I am continually impressed at the resourcefulness of our Iowa manufacturers,” said Mike Ralston, ABI President. “The first Cobot Automation Summit held in Algona attracted participants from over two hours away. Solutions for workforce and efficiency are often a major draw, but the strong interest for this event demonstrates their willingness to innovate, evolve and compete.”
A panel discussion will also explore cobot use cases, implementation considerations, and ways that factories can increase productivity and worker safety while reducing labor costs. Panelists include George Brancato — FANUC America Corporation, Will Healy III — Universal Robots, and Adam Jackson — Power/mation.
For an in-depth look at the agenda and register, visit https://www.iowaabi.org/events/detail/392-cobot-automation-summit/
To RSVP or learn more about other ABI events, please contact Kelsey O’Connor at koconnor@iowaabi.org or 515-235-0571.