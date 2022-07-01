The Waverly Area Swim Club hosted a meet on Tuesday, June 28. The ages of swimmers varied from 5-18 years old with Waverly, Oelwein and LaPorte City competing.
The swim meet began with the girls and boys 10U 50-meter butterfly. The winner of this event for the girls was WASC member Uma Gansen, with a time of 1:03.94. For the boys, WASC member Trey Lakin, finished with a time of 1:17.22.
The girl’s 11 and 12-year-old 50-meter butterfly race was won by WASC member Maggie Makarios, with a time of 58.28. WASC's Gavin Wedeking took first in the boy's division with a time of 52.03.
The winning team for the girls 8U 100-meter medley relay consisted of Alexis Bruce, Riley Hakeman, Layla Karr, and Maddie Craft with a time of 2:18.76.
The winning team for the girl's 10U 200-meter medley relay consisted of WASC members Chloe Hockey, Lizzie Walton, Sydney Jacobson, and Uma Gansen. These girls out swam their competition with a time of 4:15.78.
In the girls 12U 200-meter medley relay, the WASC team consisting of Mallory Jacobsen, Kylie Schmitz, Maggie Makarios, and Hailey Brown, were DQ’d. The winning LaPorte City Sharks relay team finished first with a time of 3:23.00.
For the boys 12U 200-meter medley relay, the WASC team consisting of Noah Gansen, Leyton Duncan, Max Van Kley, and Carter Hjelmeland, took first with a time of 4:02.15
In the girls 14U 200-meter medley relay, Kambree Westendorf, Makenna Van Mill, Rhett Dahlquist, and Sidney Jacobs came in second place with a time of 2:49.39. These girls narrowly missed first but were out swam by the Sharks, who swam a time of 2:48.50.
For the boys 14U 200-meter medley relay, WASC members Cayson Westendorf, Gavin Betts, Maddox Westendorf, and Rowen Smith, took second with a time of 3:24.78. The Oelwein Waves took first with a time of 2:56.46.
Swimming against no competition, the WASC team consisting of Morgan Jacobs, Madeleine Leary, Ramey Dahlquist, Natalie Heeren, took first in the Women's 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:53.96.
Also swimming against no competition in the men's 200-meter medley relay, the WASC team consisting of Micheal Jebe, Lawyson Epley, Cy Walton, and McCoy McIlravy, took first with a time of 2:38.97.
Three WASC members swam in the girl's 8U 25-meter freestyle. Anna Elsamiller took first with a time of 26.08. In fourth place, Stella Broom finished with a time of 33.64. Not long behind was Gwen Wedeking, taking fifth with a time of 34.96.
The pool was full of black and gold for the boys 8U 25-meter freestyle. Taking all positions from first through fifth. Finishing in this order were WASC members: first place Briggs Wedeking, with a time of 24.88. Second place Drew Wells, with a time of 29.01. Third place Isaac Barkhurst, with a time of 29.52. Fourth place Anant Singh, with a time of 34.88, and in fifth place with a time of 37.25 was Kipten Hunemuller.
In the girl's 9-10 50-meter freestyle, the WASC had seven swimmers. Taking first place was Sydney Jacobson, with a time of 38.76. In fourth place was Finally Mortensen, with a time of 51.26. In sixth with a time of 55.37 was Chloe Hockey. Taking eighth through tenth was Piper Sorge, with a time of 58.14, ninth was Uma Gansen, with a time of 1:04.28, and Maklyn Hunemuller took tenth with a time of 1:04.50. Kenzie Brown was DQ’d from the event.
In the boy's 9-10 50-meter freestyle, WASC had three swimmers take second through fourth. In second place was Trey Lakin, with a time of 49.13. In third place was Micheal Voves, with a time of 52.02. Bringing in fourth place was Beckett Westendorf, with a time of 54.77.
WASC placed all over the scoreboard in the girl's 11-12 50-meter freestyle. Taking the top spot for WASC was fifth-place swimmer Jillian Eckerman with a time of 36.44, just behind her was Ellen Wells with a time of 38.65.
Coming in 13th was Kambree Westendorf, with a time of 42.72, in 15th was Maggie Makarios, with a time of 44.83. Taking positions 20-22 in the race, WASC members Hailey Brown, with a time of 55.72, Kylie Schmitz, with a time of 1:00.19, and Mallory Jacobsen, with a time of 1:08.14.
WASC had 4 swimmers in the boy's 11-12 50-meter freestyle. These swimmers were Riley Duncan, who took fourth with a time of 41.18, Gavin Wedeking, in 5th with a time of 42.20 Max Van Kley, who took 5th with a time of 42.69.
The following two swimmers to get to the wall were eighth place swimmer Kamden Hunemuller, with a time of 47.59 9, and Deven Pahuja, with a time of 48.94.
Next up was the girls 13-14 50-meter freestyle, WASC had one swimmer in this event. With a time of 35.53, Sidney Jacobs, who took third place.
In the boys 13-14 50-meter freestyle, WASC had four swimmers, with one of the four winning the event. McCoy McIlravy took first place with a time of 31.64. Taking sixth and seventh in the event were Maddox Westendorf, with a time of 41.27, and Gavin Betts, with a time of 42.19. Taking up the final 11th place position was Cayson Westendorf, with a time of 44.59.
WASC took all top-three positions in the women's 50-meter freestyle. Natalie Heeren took first place with a time of 34.65. In second place was Morgan Jacobs, with a time of 35.22. Swimming her way to third place was Rhett Dahlquist, with a time of 37.89.
Having the pool all to himself, Micheal Jebe, a WASC member, took first place in the men's 50-meter freestyle with a time of 31.25.
Also, with the pool to herself, Madeleine Leary, the WASC women's swimmer competing in the women's 200-meter breaststroke took first place with a time of 4:15.07.
In the girl's 8U 25-meter butterfly, WASC member Anna Elsamiller took third with a time of 38.45. In fourth place was WASC member Gwen Wedeking, with a time of 43.72.
In the boys 8U, WASC had the pool all to themselves, however, two athletes, Isaac Barkhurst and Briggs Wedeking DQ’d. The winner of this event was WASC member Anant Singh, with a time of 44.21.
In the women's 100-meter butterfly event, Ramey Dahlquist came in first with a time of 1:36.75.
Uma Gansen competed in the girl's 8U 100-meter IM and took third place with a time of 2:31.35.
In the girls 11-12 100-meter IM race, two WASC members Rhett Dahlquist took second, with a time of 1:33.59, and Jillian Eckerman took third with a time of 1:37.27.
In the boy's 11-12 100-meter IM race, WASC had four swimmers competing. These four competitors were: second place Lawsyn Epley, with a time of 1:41.97. Fourth place was Layton Duncan, with a time of 2:07.58, and fifth place was Noah Gansen, with a time of 2:13.76. Taking the seventh and final position was Deven Pahuja, with a time of 2:19.59.
Taking fourth and fifth in the women's 200-meter IM were WASC members Makenna Van Mill, with a time of 3:16.81, and Sidney Jacobs, with a time of 3:33.00.
In the boy's 8U 25-meter breaststroke, WASC members had the pool all to themselves. Briggs Wedeking took first with a time of 44.19. In second place was Henry LaPan, with a time of 55.03.
WASC had four swimmers in the girls 10U breaststroke, however, two DQ’d leaving Sydney Jacobson, to take second with a time of 1:00.81, and Maklyn Hunemuller, to take sixth with a time of 1:41.64.
In the girl's 11-12 50-meter breaststroke, one of the four WASC members DQ’d. Rhett Dahlquist finished with a time of 51.64, to take fifth. Taking up the final two positions of ninth and 10th were Kambree Westendorf, with a time of 1:17.03, and Hailey Brown, with a time of 1:33.78.
WASC members Leyton Duncan, and Noah Gansen Dominated the boy's 11-12 50-meter breaststroke taking first and second. Duncan came in with a time of 56.97 and Gansen with a time of 1:02.96.
In the girl's 12-14 100-meter breaststroke, WASC came out of the water on top in this event as Makenna Van Mill took first with a time of 1:36.27.
The story was the same in the boy's 12-14 100-meter breaststroke as Cy Walton of the WASC took first with a time of 1:46.44.
With the pool full of black and gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke, Morgan Jacobs took first with a time of 1:49.78. Following close behind was Ramey Dahlquist with a time of 1:52.10. Bringing up third was Madeleine Leary, with a time of 1:56.44.
On a hot streak in the water, two WASC members, Lawsyn Epley, with a time of 1:51.39, and Riley Duncan, with a time of 2:06.70, in the men's 100-meter breaststroke took first and second.
Moving into the team races, in the 8U100-meter mixed freestyle, WASC members Gwen Wedeking, Isaac Barkhurst, Stella Broom, and Briggs Wedeking, took first place with a time of 2:20.70.
Still on their hot streak, in the mixed 12U 100-meter freestyle, WASC members Kambree Westendorf, Anant Singh, Deven Pahuja, and Ellen Wells, took first with a time of 3:29.25.
In the girl's 8U 25-meter backstroke, two of three WASC members took the top three positions. In first place was Anna Elsamiller, with a time of 26.87. Taking third place was Stella Broom, with a time of 39.75.
In the boy's 8U 25-meter breaststroke, WASC was still dominating the water taking the top three positions of six. In first place was Isacc Barkhurst, with a time of 36.24. Henry LaPan took second with a time of 44.89. Taking up third was Kipten Hunemuller, with a time of 45.15.
In the girl's 10U 50-meter backstroke, WASC member Chloe Hockey took first place with a time of 1:03.12.
In the boy's 10U 50-meter backstroke, WASC members Micheal Voves took third with a time of 1:04.87, and Trey Lakin took fourth with a time of 1:05.90.
Ellen Wells raced in the 11-12 100-meter freestyle. Wells came in second of seven with a time of 1:23.53.
WASC had three of the top-five finishers in the boys 11-12 100-meter freestyle, missing first and taking second through fourth. In second place was Riley Duncan, with a time of 1:35.84. Third place was Gavin Wedeking, with a time of 1:38.13. With a time of 1:40.71, Max Van Kley took fourth place.
For the girls 13-14 100-meter freestyle, WASC member Makenna Van Mill took first with a time of 1:17.28.
WASC's McCoy McIlravy took first with a time of 1:14.70, in the boy's 13-14 100-meter freestyle. Taking second place was also WASC member Cy Walton, with a time of 1:23.47.
Dominating the women's 100-meter freestyle, the WASC took positions one through four. In first place was Natalie Heeren, with a time of 1:18.03. In second place was Ramey Dahlquist, with a time of 1:18.20. In third place Sidney Jacobs with a time of 1:19.44. In fourth place with a time of 1:22.40 was Morgan Jacobs.
Swimming all alone was Micheal Jebe, in the men's 100-meter freestyle. Jebe took first place with a time of 1:12.46.
In the night's final event, WASC members dominated taking first through third again. In first place was Anant Singh, with a time of 1:18.50. Earning second place was Henry LaPan, with a time of 1:21.01. Taking third place, Kipten Hunemuller, with a time of 1:25.52.