The Waverly Area Swim Club (WASC) will host swimmer evaluations and registration for the 2022 summer swim season on Saturday, April 30 from 8:30-10:30 AM at the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center Pool.
WASC is open to children ages 6 — 18. The minimum requirement for the team is to swim 25 yards (the length of The W pool) without stopping or needing assistance. All interested swimmers should attend evaluations ready to swim. Coaches will conduct the evaluations and other team members will be on hand to answer questions and assist with registrations.
Previous swim club team members can register online now by visiting www.wascswim.org. They should still plan to attend evaluations to determine if they are advancing to a new practice group.
If you are unable to make the April 30 evaluation date, please contact waverlyswimclub@hotmail.com for the back-up date.
For more information, please visit www.wascswim.org.