Wrestling success at Waverly-Shell Rock runs through all age groups and this is shown by the recent camp hosted by the Waverly Area Wrestling Club.
The recent success by W-SR wrestlers in the spring season, with a few wrestling in the World Team Trials, prompted head coach Eric Whitcome to create a camp.
The three-day camp was formed with some of the best youth wrestlers aged fifth to seventh grade in the state of Iowa. Some wrestlers came as far as three hours away, to come together to forge new relationships and learn different techniques.
“We had seven kids invited to wrestle on the Iowa AAU National dual team,” Whitcome said. “After talking with the kids on that team about training together, we expanded on that a little bit to kids we knew from all over the state.”
To help form relationships, the out-of-town kids stayed with local Waverly wrestlers during the three days in town. Bringing in out-of-town wrestlers also allowed all wrestlers to have a chance at practicing with more partners and expose them to more competition.
“My favorite part about the camp is all the people around the state coming here,” Lincoln Whitcome said. “Learning with them has been really fun.”
Colten Shaffer was one wrestler that travelled to participate in the camp.
“I came here to get better and practice with some new partners,” Shaffer said.