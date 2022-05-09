Sunshine, a gentle spring breeze and the occasional sound of birds landing on the Cedar River accompanied the opening of Waverly’s 17th Art Walk in Kohlmann Park on Saturday.
The annual juried event brought in seasoned artists as well as first timers.
Among the former was Sara Sheets, of Independence, owner of A Touch of Whimsey, a business dedicated to children’s hand-painted furniture and accessories. It was the second time for Shell Rock colored pencil artist Bruce Litterer, whose work captures farm scenes that warm the heart.
Among the latter were husband-and-wife team Megan and Bobby Sobczak, of Waverly, representing their creative enterprise called Design Farm, as well as Collette Ellison, of Heart Wide Open, a business dedicated to emotional and spiritual wellness.
The Sobczaks, who recently opened an art teaching studio in town at 106 Second Street SE, displayed their impressive artwork in the park with fitting artistic flair and from time to time taught art lessons to curious customers during the day. The couple’s daughter, Layla, and her friends, Ella and Maris, applied their creativity to face painting nearby.
By the amphitheatre sculpture, Ellison treated visitors to a “sound bath” by playing seven bowl-shaped crystals, four metal Tibetan bowls, flow chimes, an accordion-like instrument called a “shruti box,” a gong and a drum, among other sonic instruments.
Twice during the day, Ellison immersed the visitors in a “sonic bath” intended for the soul, occasionally punctuated by such pedestrian sounds as the bark of dog or the sputter of a car engine in the nearby parking lot.
From time to time, a curious child, followed by a mother, would saunter in her direction drawn by the unusual sight of a woman sitting on a 7-foot-wide round tapestry with the instruments arranged along its perimeter.
“Kids are naturally drawn to what’s good for them,” Ellison said. “Sound heals on a cellular level.”
More than 30 artists were featured Saturday along with food vendors and kids’ art activities.
Other artists new to the Art Walk this year included Alissa Walton, of Shell Rock, in mixed media; Kate Shepard, of Waverly, in fiber and basketry; Eric Sharar, of Waverly, in woodworking; Margaret Greig, of Eldorado, in bead jewelry; and Alisa Engelhardt, of Waterloo, in ceramics.
As has become customary, the artwalk is a great place to grab lunch with family or reconnect with friends.
This editor caught up with a Waverly family that moved away after years of service in the community.
Alicia Kohout, wife of Ben Kohout, the former city zoning specialist, was visiting town with the couple’s sons, Eli, 11, and Andrew, 7, and enjoying the playground with her parents, Jim and Mary Brisette.
The Kohout family relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but Alicia, a 2008 Wartburg alumna, returned to her alma mater to give a presentation to the social work class on inclusion and people with different abilities.
“We love Waverly a lot,” Alicia said. “We appreciated it a lot when we lived there. We stayed longer this time to be a part of the Art Walk.”