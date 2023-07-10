Wapiti Digital, a leading eCommerce & consulting agency, is excited to announce its new partnership with Iowa Rush, Iowa’s premier youth soccer club. As part of the agreement, Wapiti Digital will provide consulting services in marketing, advertising, web user experience, and search engine optimization (SEO) to enhance Iowa Rush’s online presence.
Wapiti strongly believes in the ability of soccer to create positive change in communities and help youth grow into responsible adults capable of great work in team environments. Iowa Rush Soccer Club is committed to providing an unrivaled soccer experience for players of all abilities and age levels. They aim to teach life lessons to their athletes to further their growth both inside and outside of the game through core values, sportsmanship, and community outreach. Through quality coaching, sound leadership, and connection with the worldwide Rush organization, Iowa Rush Soccer Club strives to be the destination club of choice in the state of Iowa.
The partnership will benefit both parties with Wapiti Digital gaining exposure to a large audience of soccer enthusiasts and Iowa Rush benefiting from the agency’s experience and knowledge. In exchange for their services, Wapiti Digital’s logo will be featured on all of Iowa Rush’s player kits during the 2023-2025 uniform cycle, increasing their brand visibility.
Wapiti Digital’s consulting services will include a comprehensive review of Iowa Rush’s website with a focus on user experience, functionality, and SEO. The agency will also provide guidance on social media marketing, email marketing, and other digital marketing strategies to help Iowa Rush expand their reach and engage with their audience.
“As a parent of four children that participate in Iowa Rush, I am thrilled to partner with them to help them achieve their marketing goals,” said Dan Ericson, CEO of Wapiti Digital. “We are dedicated to delivering top-quality consulting services that will help Iowa Rush attract more visitors to their website and ultimately increase participation in the club.”
By working together, they can create a stronger online presence and build a more effective marketing strategy. The partnership between Wapiti Digital and Iowa Rush is a testament to the value that digital marketing can bring to sports organizations at all levels.