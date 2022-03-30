Waverly Bowlers Find New Homes After Alley Shuts Down

The pandemic changed a lot of things in the world including where bowlers that flocked to Waverly had to go. In the early stages of the pandemic, the Waverly Bowl Inn was forced to shut its doors. The thought of selling the alley had crossed the owners minds but selling it didn’t gain enough traction once COVID-19 shut its doors for good.
Once it was closed, many bowlers, including the college and high school teams, were forced to relocate and find a new home alley. Prior to closing, the Wartburg College bowling team would split their practices between the Waverly Bowl Inn and Panther Lanes in Tripoli. After the closure, the team moved over to Greene’s bowling center, Freeze Frame Bowl.
The high school team faced a different challenge. Right around the time that the alley in Waverly closed, Maple Lanes in Waterloo sustained heavy fire damage that closed their doors for a while. The Go-Hawk bowling teams starting their adventure to find a new home in New Hampton at Bowlaway Lanes. On Aug. 18, 2021, Maple Lanes reopened their doors to the public and the Go-Hawks followed and have made Maple Lanes their new home alley.
The men’s and women’s league bowlers were also forced to find new homes once things started to open back up. Luckily though, there are plenty of bowling alleys for them to go to. According to Wartburg bowling head coach, Joe Squires, a lot fo them went to Waterloo and either went to Cadillac Lanes or Maple Lanes. Others followed the same path that the college went and found their new home in Greene at Freeze Frame Bowl. Finally, there are others who traveled to New Hampton at Bowlaway Lanes.
There are many options for those still looking to get into the bowling scene. Panther Lanes in Tripoli is under new ownership and starting to get their footing after a long closure due to the ownership change and the pandemic. While there are rumors of the alley in Waverly being bought and refurbished, these have no standing and are unconfirmed.
For more information about league options, contact any of the bowling alleys in the area and ask about their different options.