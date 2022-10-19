The Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) program for October features speaker Doris Kelley, Chair of Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee. On Thursday, October 20, Kelley will discuss “Hard Won, Not Done: Ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment” at Wartburg College’s Science Center Room 134. Social time and a brief business meeting begin at 6:30pm, followed by a 7pm program.
Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives and was previously executive director of the Iowa Board of Parole, as well as serving on the League of Women Voters of Iowa. She will address the history of the ERA, its current ratification status, and what can be done to move this important amendment forward.
AAUW is a national non-profit organization, with membership available to all who support their mission of equity. They have been advocating for and empowering girls and women since 1881, and the Waverly Branch will celebrate 100 years of existence in 2028. More information can be found at www.aauw.org. The Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and meets on the third Thursday of the month. They also host a year-round book club.
All are welcome at October’s program; guests are always extended an open invitation to visit Waverly meetings. Membership in AAUW is available to anyone, male or female, holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.