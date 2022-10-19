The Waverly Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) program for October features speaker Doris Kelley, Chair of Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee. On Thursday, October 20, Kelley will discuss “Hard Won, Not Done: Ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment” at Wartburg College’s Science Center Room 134. Social time and a brief business meeting begin at 6:30pm, followed by a 7pm program.

Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives and was previously executive director of the Iowa Board of Parole, as well as serving on the League of Women Voters of Iowa. She will address the history of the ERA, its current ratification status, and what can be done to move this important amendment forward.