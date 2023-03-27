Celina Peerman, local business owner and organizational psychologist, was recently awarded a Certified Speaking Professional credential from the National Speakers Association.
Earning the credential requires meeting a set of criteria including documenting over 250 paid speaking events, over 20 verified references from clients, video that is evaluated by peer speakers at the national level, and additional coursework. The process took three months to pursue and closely examined Peerman’s work for the last five years which included over 1,200 engagements and 5,000 hours of presentations.
“While public speaking is one of the biggest fears for many, I’ve managed to turn that into a full-time business for the last 15 years”, Peerman says. “I love being able to read an audience and select material that is going to give them tangible takeaways to apply back on their job or in life.”
“Receiving this award was a great confirmation of building this business and my commitment to quality education in our companies. While I enjoy the work at the national level, my commitment has been to Iowa organizations first. I want to be supporting companies in my back yard and bring my experience to help them continue their story.”
The Certified Speaker Professional credential is awarded to about 17% of those who qualify.