A Waverly businessman is running for District 2 supervisor in Bremer County.
Corey Cerwinske, 45, owner of Green Image Lawn Care, has decided to seek the open seat in the newly created district, the boundaries of which put the incumbent, Tim Neil, in District 3. Neil is running as an Independent and in November will face fellow supervisor and former Bremer County sheriff, Dewey Hildebrandt, who is running on the Republican ticket.
Cerwinske started the lawn care business in 1997, when he decided not to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering after a year at the University of Iowa. Instead, he founded a home-grown company.
A Nashua native, Cerwinske graduated from Nashua-Plainfield High School in 1995.
His late father, Bruce, worked for Terex for 38 years, and his mom, Kathy, retired as an administrator of Riverside Assisted Living in Charles City, after a long career in healthcare.
Cerwinske said he talked to the Republican caucus about his interest in running for office, but waited to file until the boundaries of the new districts were resolved.
The current board of supervisors asked the Legislative Services Agency to revise the initial map the agency prepared, arguing that the newly drawn district had a “geographic imbalance,” with the inclusion of a large rural swath, but the LSA rejected that argument as inconsistent with the law, and after a small adjustment, let the bulk of District 2 boundaries stand.
Cerwinske said he waited for the issue to clear up before he made it public that he plans to run for the open seat. This is his first run for public office.
“We all have a duty to serve the public sometime, somewhere,” he said; “whether in church, school or in office. This is a good fit for a small business owner.”
He said his experience working with the public and the knowledge he had accumulated as a business owner would come in handy on the board.
Cerwinske noted that one thing he could bring to the table is the enforcement of timeline clauses in contracts when it comes to delay in work. He cited the completion of a couple of county bridge projects, whose upgrades took longer than expected, and added that contractors for such capital projects should be required to pay penalties for late delivery.
Cerwinske said that in his business, if he does not meet the deadlines in installing a landscape in a commercial project, for instance, he has to pay penalties.
“We have to see how we can do better,” he said. “County government is a service organization, we can improve the response time and the customer service.”
Cerwinske said one of the issues he is passionate about is EMS, and he would like to ensure that those services are funded in a sustainable manner.
While collecting signatures for his candidacy filing, Cerwinske said he knocked on doors in various corners of District 2, from Janesville to Denver and everywhere in between, to hear from a variety of constituents about their most pertinent issues.
He and wife Katie have a seventh-grader and a fourth-grader.
Meanwhile, he has embarked on a learning curve. For now, he reads board minutes and agendas and plans to start attending board meetings more regularly this spring and into the summer to gain a better understanding of the process.
“I like to keep an open mind and let the facts speak for themselves,” he said.