Brent Jones is a lucky man. He calls himself “very fortunate.”
But the Waverly businessman knows how important it is to share the blessings of his fortune with his community.
The Jones family made a $250,000 donation for the ballfields in Cedar River Park, the growing baseball/softball complex in Waverly that features 8-ball diamonds, including a Miracle Field, designed to serve kids and families with special abilities.
This is the largest gift to the project, said Jeremy Langner, the chairperson of the Ball Diamond Task Force.
Langner said the volunteer task force has successfully raised $1 million in addition to $2.5 million the City of Waverly has contributed.
The Jones family donation secures the naming rights to the complex, and moves the fundraising forward significantly, Langner added but donations are still needed to the tune of $200,000 so that the task force can fulfill its commitment to raise $1.2 million. The money will support the construction of concession stands, bathrooms and dugouts.
Langner said that the donations go through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, making them tax exempt eligible.
He added that as early as next spring, a sign will be placed there naming the ballfields BAJA Ball Park, after the business Brent founded in 1995 called BAJA Trucking.
Brent said he reached the decision to donate in an unusual way.
He first got involved in the project in the spring of 2021 by buying and hauling over 100 semi loads of lime from Shakopee, Minnesota, for the infields.
As the project started to take shape before his eyes, he wanted to be a bigger part of it.
After he reviewed the plans, and especially after he learned of the significance of the Miracle Field, he decided to donate even more as he wanted to give back to the community of Waverly his family now calls home.
Brent recalled that in his youth, he played baseball in his native Spencer, Iowa, and added that the impact of that experience has stayed with him for life.
“We had really excellent ball diamonds,” he said.
When he learned that Waverly was planning to build the baseball/softball complex, Brent decided that it was a cause he wanted to support.
Growing up, he watched his parents, Clinton and Patty Jones, who owned the Chrysler dealership in Spencer, get involved in community projects through various donations.
Now that he has grown his own business to the point where he could turn to charitable endeavors, he picked the baseball complex as a cause he cared about.
He noted that the name, which stands for Brent A. Jones & Associates, celebrates the success of the business he and his employees have built in the past 27 years; it also marks the Jones family’s commitment to the development of youth in Waverly and area communities, and affords them the benefits that he derived as a teen at his hometown baseball diamonds.
Brent graduated from Spencer High School in 1986, and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Grinnell College in 1990.
Five years later, his entrepreneurial spirit, fostered by his parents’ example, pushed him to launch his own company.
When the opportunity arose to put his money where his passion was, Brent did not hesitate.
“It was a family decision,” he said.
Recently, Brent reconnected with the game at the youth level by coaching his son’s rec team. The experience was rejuvenating and refreshing, allowing him to reconnect to his own youthful experiences on the field as he watched the team’s growth.
He said his own kids are not going to be the immediate beneficiaries of the ball park as his daughter, Emma, just graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School and is now headed to Drake University to study health sciences and his son, Miles, 13, will not be in the league much longer.
“Even though it’s too late for my son to use it, my neighbors’ kids will be able to use it,” he said.
Brent was especially thrilled about the inclusivity of the project, which carved out a Miracle Field to allow kids with disabilities to experience the game.
“There’s a definite need for this in Waverly,” he said. “This summer alone we had over 700 kids participate in baseball and softball.”
He said he and his wife, Sarah, a speech pathologist at Central Rivers AEA, are delighted they could make a difference through their charitable work.
“I am a huge baseball fan,” he said. “It is fun to see the kids have fun and grow on the field. It’s America’s pastime, enough said.”