Waverly’s monthly cruise took place again Thursday, July 28 and people from all over were there to enjoy it. Many drivers made their way up and down main street in their classic vehicles and some in their newer sports cars. There’s no surprise to see some motorcycles in the mix too. People we parked along the road, a few in parking lots and others spent their time going back and forth on Bremer Ave. Lawn chairs were set up on sidewalks as people admired the cars that drove by, others walked and talked with those sitting outside of some businesses. Jimmy’s Station is a hotspot for people to pull up next to the little museum to chat with others and take in the beauty of the cars all around. Stories were told of where and when cars were bought, how it was restored and their reasoning for getting a car like that. Memories were shared and good times were had.