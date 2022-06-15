Waverly celebrated flag day on Tuesday, June 14 by posting flags around town.
The City of Waverly decides which holidays, such as Flag Day, to post flags around town and Brian Steiner, a meter technician for Waverly Utilities, installs them. Steiner installs approximately 35 flags which fly all day, before being taken down the next morning.
Other holidays in which Waverly posts flags are Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.
Flag Day has been observed nationally on June 14 since 1949, when Congress approved the national observance and it was signed into law by President Harry Truman, but flag day celebrations had already taken place nationwide for decades. According to documentation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation asking for June 14th to be observed as Flag Day, and in 1927 President Calvin Coolidge followed suit as well.
June 14 was chosen as the date for observance because it is the date on which the resolution detailing the design of the United States flag was passed in 1777.
Before Flag Day was recognized by the federal government, celebrations were often held by schools. In the late 1880s Flag Day programs were used to help contribute to the Americanization of immigrant children.
The most recognized claim to hosting the first flag day celebration comes from New York in 1889, when a principal for a kindergarten, George Bolch, held ceremonies for his students.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the resolution recognizing the design of the United States flag reads, “That the flag of the United States shall be of thirteen stripes of alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white in a blue field, representing the new constellation.”