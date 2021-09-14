The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently held a ribbon cutting and presented a Progress Award to Wartburg College for the Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center and the Meyer Strength & Conditioning Annex in The W on Wartburg’s campus.
The Ambassadors were joined by Wartburg President Colson, along with members of Wartburg’s Cabinet, athletic faculty, and special donors to the project. The college is planning for a dedication program and open house to coincide with Homecoming and Family Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Wuertz Health & Human Performance Center is home to Wartburg’s newest academic department, the Department of Health and Human Performance and will now offer a major in exercise science. Additionally, Wartburg’s many student athletes will be utilizing the Meyer Strength & Conditioning Annex. Wartburg is the first NCAA Division III school to utilize the Elite Form motion-capture system throughout its entire weight room, allowing for unique student-faculty research opportunities and better leveraging of the connections between intercollegiate athletics and academics.
The Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center, also known as “The W,” offers expansive facilities for college health and wellness programs and intercollegiate athletics. At the same time, it provides Waverly with one of the finest community wellness centers in the Midwest. It includes an indoor pool, aerobics and exercise rooms, arena with spectator seating, gymnasiums offering seven playing courts, indoor competition 200-meter track, jogging track, climbing wall, wrestling rooms, racquetball courts, locker rooms, related facilities for athletic teams and Student Health and Wellness Center.
