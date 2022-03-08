The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently visited two businesses in Waverly, presenting a Progress Award to Riverwood Church and performing a ribbon cutting and presenting a First Dollar Award to Rowe’s Events.
The Ambassadors presented a Progress Award to Pastor Erin Bird of Riverwood Church, 2704 Fifth Ave. NW, in recognition of their new location. Previously operating out of the Droste Building at the Fairgrounds, Riverwood Church purchased the former Network Control Building in order to provide a permanent location for the church.
The church moved to their new space when renovations were complete in November 2020. They are excited to be in a permanent location that offers a large worship gathering space, as well as classrooms for their children’s ministry. Riverwood church is a church for everyone! Their worship service is Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m.
The committee previously visited Riverwood, virtually, but was excited to see their beautiful, new space in person. Follow them on Facebook for more information, www.facebook.com/WeAreRiverwood.
The Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting and presented a First Dollar Award to Ciara Rowe, owner of Rowe’s Events located at 207 W. Bremer Ave. Rowe’s Events opened in the building formerly known as Austin’s Interiors.
Rowe came up with the idea for an event space after having trouble finding a place to throw her daughter’s 5th birthday party. She has a love for organizing parties and providing guests with eye-catching decorations and displays. A lot of work has gone into the building making it a beautiful space for your future events.
Not only can you rent the space for graduations, meetings, birthdays, rehearsal dinners, weddings, baby showers and more, Rowe will also be hosting her own events for the community. Follow Rowe’s Events on Facebook (www.facebook.com/rowesevents) to schedule your next party and stay up to date on what they have coming up next.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.