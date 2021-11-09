The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented two local businesses with First Dollar Awards and held a ribbon cutting for the anniversary of a Waverly business.
The Ambassadors presented a First Dollar Award to Mane St. Hair, located at 106 E. Bremer Ave. While Mane St. Hair has been downtown for several years, Jamie Seehusen recently purchased the business and has given it a fresh look inside and out.
Mane St. Hair has a team of highly skilled and experienced stylists that cater to men and women of all ages. From cuts to perms, colors to pedicures & manicures, they offer a wide variety of services to get the must-have style! Follow them on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/manesthairllc/.
The Ambassadors also presented Twisted Fate Tattoos with a First Dollar Award. Twisted Fate Tattoos, located at 307 W. Bremer Ave., has been a successful, fully licensed tattoo shop in Cedar Falls since 2011. In 2020, owner Trevor Deutsch made the decision to relocate to Waverly.
Twisted Fate continues to excel in both the quality and experience in the art of tattoos. Deutsch and fellow tattoo artist, Shianne Bucknell, offer a wide variety of styles and techniques. From custom creations to relaxing consultations, at Twisted Fate they will make your tattoo experience one of a kind. Call today for an appointment, (319) 415-0042, or just drop by and introduce yourself!
Twisted Fate’s philosophy is, “If you can dream it up, we can bring it to life on your skin.” Follow them on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/twistedfate.tats or check out their website, https://twistedfatetattoo.com/.
The Ambassador Committee held a ribbon cutting with Anne Kaspar, owner of Mindfulness BodyWork, LLC., in honor of her three-year anniversary. Located in the back of the building at 416 West Bremer Ave., Suite D, Mindfulness Bodywork offers an alternative therapy for treatment of muscle and joint pain.
Kaspar is a licensed physical therapist assistant and is also licensed in massage therapy. Mindfulness Bodywork is open by appointment only and you can find more information at mindfulnessbodywork.com.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.