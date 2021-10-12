The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented two local businesses with Progress Awards and presented a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting for a new business in town.
The Ambassadors presented the Waverly Fareway, located at 222 W. Bremer Ave., with a Progress Award in recognition of their new online shopping service. The Waverly Fareway now offers online shopping with curbside pick-up.
Customers can shop online at shop.fareway.com or through the Fareway App. This is a free service offered with a $30 minimum order. Waverly Fareway is excited to offer this service to customers who could use a little extra time in their busy schedules or for those shoppers who simply prefer to shop online.
The ambassadors held a ribbon cutting at Ignite Nutrition, located 106 10th St. SW. Co-owners Scott and Angie Destival and Lori Hoskyn, also were presented with a First Dollar Award. Ignite Nutrition offers delicious and nutritious meal replacement shakes, as well as healthy energy drinks packed with vitamins and antioxidants.
Their current business hours are 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but they hope to be able to expand those to include Saturdays and some evenings in the future. You can find their menu and more information on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/IgniteWaverlyIA/.
The Ambassador Committee also presented the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way with a Progress Award to recognize their new after-hours drop off box located at the Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave. As Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way made the shift to a mobile office, it also was time to re-imagine how service was provided in our community and time to eliminate barriers. The concept of the after-hours box was developed.
Wapsie Valley CAPS students were engaged to take the project from concept to product design. Christopher Tibbots and Olivia Hershey took the project on and worked with local vendors to repurpose an old newspaper vending machine into the final product. The drop box has a Wi-Fi enabled locking mechanism that ensures the items inside are secure until the individual arrives to pick up the diapers, hygiene products, school supplies or other items being provided by United Way.
The Waverly Library eagerly approved the partnership to allow the box to be placed in the drive-up area of the Library. In time, more boxes will appear throughout the W-SR Area United Way service area to make sure their services are accessible to all! More information can be found on the W-SR Area United Way website, http://wsrunitedway.org/.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses, recognizing business expansion efforts, recruiting new members to the Waverly Chamber and by serving as a representative of the Chamber throughout the community.
For more information, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.